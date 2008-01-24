It's about time I introduce myself...

So, it's been four days since I started here at Giz, and I've been so busy trying to get myself sorted out that I've overlooked introducing myself. Well no more!

The name's Nick Broughall. Some of you might recognise that byline if you're a reader of Australian T3 magazine — I was editor there for the past 18 months, reviews editor before that and staff writer before that. I've also done a spot of tech freelancing around the place. Think Rolling Stone, OPSM, Paperplane, and probably a few others I've forgotten about and you'll get the idea.

So why should you care? Well, I know you lot are a pretty dedicated lot. You love gadgets as much as me. You hate missing out on the latest product just because you're Australian too. My aim is to give you all the best local gadget info, plus keep you informed of all the overseas goings on.

I also want to build the Australian Giz community... some of you guys are awesome commenters (applause). But there's more of you lurking in the corners, maybe to shy to make your opinions heard. Well I want to hear them. In the coming weeks, look out for some great competitions for commenters, plus I also have a few ideas for some Giz-reader get-togethers.

It's going to be an awesome ride. Feel free to tell me what you like about the site, what you don't like, tips, tricks, ideas, or if you simply want to send me money. I'm all for receiving anonymous cheques, by the way.

