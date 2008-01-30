So, it's been almost 2 weeks at the helm (loving it, btw) of Australia's best gadget site, and I thought I'd put it out there: Don't forget to tip! What we're building is a community of gadget lovers, and if you have some news, rumours, gossip, sketchy details of Apple's plans for world domination, or anything else you think other readers might enjoy knowing about, click the tips link on the left. You can go for glory [Thanks, Reader's name] , or completely incognito - the choice is yours. Just don't forget to do it!
Giz AU Rule Of The Week: Don't Forget To Tip!
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare
Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.