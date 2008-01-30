Foxtel Uncover Foxtel HD+ — Because Sometimes HD Just Isn't Enough

Today is a happy day for Hi-Def lovin', flat-panel TV-totin', gadget-obsessed Australians everywhere. And yes, that does mean you. The reason it's such a happy day is that Foxtel has officially unveiled its new HD service , including the new Hi-Def box, at a media conference in Sydney. At which I was lucky enough to attend. So strap yourself in, get yourself comfortable and hit the jump for all the info you can possibly imagine.

The new service is called Foxtel HD+. Why the '+'? We think it might have something to do with the extra dollars you'll have to pay. Maybe - pricing and release date haven't been announced yet, so that's just us having a friendly rib at Foxtel's pricing structure at the moment.

The core component of the Foxtel HD+ service is the Foxtel iQ2. As the name suggests, its the successor to their successful iQ box. It works in much the same way, by letting you record content to its internal hard drive (which, as we announced previously, is a "massive" 320GB). That will give you about 30 hours of HD recording or 90 hours of SD, with some capacity reserved for Foxtel's on demand services.

Inside, there are three HD tuners (so you can record two shows while watching a third), plus a fourth tuner for Foxtel to push content onto your device at their leisure. What kind of content, you ask? Well, it's all about the On Demand programming - HD movies will be available on demand, and will start instantly thanks to this 4th tuner.

Like the previous iQ, there's no connection to external storage or the ability to burn content thanks to licensing requirements from their content partners, but there is an HDMI output (only 1.2, I'm afraid), and an ethernet port for future services (potentially IPTV, although that isn't confirmed at this stage) once broadband speeds in Australia improve.

Content-wise, Foxtel will launch their new service with 4 dedicated HD channels. They include BBC HD, Fox Sports HD, ESPN HD, Discovery HD and National Geographic HD, plus HD movies on demand. These channels will broadcast content in both 720p or 1080i, depending on how the content is recorded (US sports on ESPN HD, for example, are recorded at 720p, whereas the AFL is recorded at 1080i). For those of you who can count, at launch Discovery and National Geographic will be a single channel.

These four channels will be expanded in May 2009 when the D3 satellite goes online and increases their bandwidth. They also plan to show the 2010 Commonwealth and Winter Olympic games in HD, multichannelling up to eight different channels in Hi Def for each tournament.

Although pricing / release dates haven't been announced, they assure us we'll be seeing it before mid 2008. The full press release is below, and there were a few other interesting tidbits I'll put up over then next day or so, but feel free to go comments crazy!