How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mini Collapsible Tripod For Every Wallet

Fozi Tripod.png

The high cost and bulkiness of tripods have traditionally relegated them to the domain of professionals, but every snapper can appreciate a gadget that eliminates camera shake and allow them to take a wide-angled shot of themselves.

Aussie company Timetale has come up with a nifty and ultra-portable contraption for the snap-happy mere mortal. The plastic FOZI Tripod folds flat into the size of a credit card and snaps into shape to support your camera at four different angles. It's compatible with centre and offset lense cameras as well as mobile phones, leaving you free to do the all-important pose. Best of all, the Fozi will only set you back $5.95. Available in six colours. [Timetale]

Trending Stories Right Now

chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles