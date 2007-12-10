Mini Collapsible Tripod For Every Wallet

The high cost and bulkiness of tripods have traditionally relegated them to the domain of professionals, but every snapper can appreciate a gadget that eliminates camera shake and allow them to take a wide-angled shot of themselves.

Aussie company Timetale has come up with a nifty and ultra-portable contraption for the snap-happy mere mortal. The plastic FOZI Tripod folds flat into the size of a credit card and snaps into shape to support your camera at four different angles. It's compatible with centre and offset lense cameras as well as mobile phones, leaving you free to do the all-important pose. Best of all, the Fozi will only set you back $5.95. Available in six colours. [Timetale]