The Little TV That Could

Sony Design Studio has re-intepreted Sony's original 1962 "micro TV," the world's smallest and lightest portable set at the time, for the 21st century. The concept reflects a product landscape that addresses the need for greater emotional and sense satisfaction, rather than pure practicality and efficiency:

Sets projecting images that reach you like the song of a little bird by your pillow. They are a form of "senseware"; small, round, and soft reinterpretations of products that feel nice and have character.

The micro TV set fits in the palm of your hand, dons a fabric-covered casing and features all standard capabilities. [Sony Design Studio via Yanko]