Crumpler Launches New Range of Laptop Cases

The crazy, bag-obsessed lads at Crumpler have launched a range of laptop bags for 13" and 15" machines. Sure their catalogue only features Mac notebooks, but I'm confident the bags themselves won't discriminate.

The five new, strangely Anglophilic, styles (Winston Fleece, Reginald Transfer, Chester Squander, Albert Stash and Harry Hoard) feature various configurable internal sections that will snugly accommodate your laptop as well as a wide range of other crap. The range is made out of water-resistant polyester, with removable and adjustable shoulder straps. Available in four colours. [Crumpler]