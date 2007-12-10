Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

New AIBO PS Rumours Grow, PlayStation AIBO? Completely useless and ridiculously expensive...Must. Have. Now.

The Nine Lives of the Superstar Who Wanted to Jump the Grand Canyon Our tribute to the crazy cool of the stuntman of stuntmen, Evel Knievel.

Imagineer Helps Design Cute, Killer Robot We're just asking for machines to take over the world.

Batmobile Lost its Wheel ... And It Fetched No Cash on eBay Ah well...At least Clooney can always rest assured that Batman and Robin was a worse movie...

PAM Lifting Vehicle: Yet Another Segway-like Flying Deathtrap it's easy to operate and die in!

What Should You Get the Geeky Ladies This Holiday? Gift guide for the women in your life - to make Christmas shopping a little easier.