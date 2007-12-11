How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Bacon & Eggs.jpgMore Windows Errors Take Over the World, Prepare Ground for Alien Invasion Absurd Windows errors in handy gallery form. Vote for your favourite!

The $100 iPhone/iPod Touch Stand Made from a Piece of Paper It works with smaller bills too, except for the tiny detail that we don't have one dollar bills. Or paper money...

The World's Tallest Building Has a Hell of a View Well, at 585 metres, it better wanna.

Half of Japanese Bestsellers Typed on Phones, Printed on Paper If the Japanese are trend-setters, could this signal the beginning of the end of literature?

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

