Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

More Windows Errors Take Over the World, Prepare Ground for Alien Invasion Absurd Windows errors in handy gallery form. Vote for your favourite!

The $100 iPhone/iPod Touch Stand Made from a Piece of Paper It works with smaller bills too, except for the tiny detail that we don't have one dollar bills. Or paper money...

The World's Tallest Building Has a Hell of a View Well, at 585 metres, it better wanna.

Half of Japanese Bestsellers Typed on Phones, Printed on Paper If the Japanese are trend-setters, could this signal the beginning of the end of literature?