So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu

shay-death-gizmodo.jpgIt's not often you get to write your own epitaph, so you'll excuse me if it comes off as not so humble.

Over the past eight months we've built the bedrock for the Australian edition of Giz, and thanks to you we're now the second biggest foreign edition, punching well above our population weight. We were told there'd be no need for an AU edition by a number of critics, and I'm comfortable saying now we've proved them wrong. There's a hell of a lot more to do here, too. In one sense I'm sad to leave with so many ideas yet to be put into action. On the other hand, with so much more on the table for the next Ed, I'm confident Giz AU is going to keep growing at the awesome rate we've seen since launch.

You'll see the Zombie Séamus appear a few times here in coming days, but don't be alarmed. It's just the death rattle, like a chook running loose post decapitation. Mmmm... chicken...

So thanks again. Love youse. Miss youse already. -SB

