Some more EPG/TV news: SMH reports the Channel Nine and Ten EPGs began broadcasting this week, while the Channel Seven EPG is the one that won't go live until January 1st.

IceTV also reports that with the multi-channel programming about to launch on the HD channels of the commercial networks, IceTV remains on the outer, so it will take them 2-3 weeks "after the start of full strength programming" to get this new section of the EPG operational.