Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Led Zeppelin send 3 Mobile into Communication Breakdown

3zeppelin.jpgOkay, for the younger folk, Communication Breakdown is the name of a Zeppelin track. Yeah, the jokes are never as good when you have to explain them...

Anyway, Zeppelin will be rocking up the 3 Mobile network, with full-length audio downloads available over the air from Saturday. They'll even be rocking Real Tones, Call Me Tones, alerts, and wallpapers. I can honestly say I have NEVER bought a ringtone. But the idea of rocking Kashmir every time the phone rings gives me fuzzies. Yeah, yeah, I could make it myself. But path of least resistance is sometimes nice when you use it so rarely.

If you've never encountered 3's music store before, it's a nice set up that gives you any track you buy as two downloads — one for your mobile and one for your PC ($1.99, and, of course, these are Windows Media DRM tracks).

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles