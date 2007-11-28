Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Honda ASIMO rocks with Gizmodo AU, part 3


This is the last in our series, and delves into a little more geeky detail. The Honda ASIMO team let me do a quick 360 degree tour of ASIMO up close, so I poked the camera around him so you can have a closer look than you've ever had before. Listen closely and you'll hear the fans running in his 'backpack', and in the final part of the clip, as he walks off into the sunset, you hear the whiz of the motors as he walks away. Domo arigato, Mr Roboto!

Hope you've enjoyed taking a look at ASIMO a quarter as much as I enjoyed getting the chance to spend this time with him.

