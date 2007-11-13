Denon Smart Theatre 302 hits Australia

Denon has added a very nice new home theatre option to their local line up, the S-302. A compact 'Smart Theatre' system, the S-302 goes the virtual surround route by running Dolby Virtual and dts Virtual through its 2.1 channel speakers. Not quite a sound bar style arrangement, so it would be an interesting point of comparison to the Yamaha and Philips options. The system delivers 1080p from DVD (HDMI, of course) and the 3-channel amp offers 50 watts to the satellites and 100 watts to the sub.

You also get Wi-Fi and Ethernet networking for streaming off your PC (Windows or Mac) or network attached storage, either music tracks or Internet radio. MP3, WMA, WMA Lossless, AAC, WAV, and FLAC are all supported. Get it at the premium price of $2,999. Or get something else for much less. All depends on your 'phile' status. [Denon Australia]

