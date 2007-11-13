Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Denon Smart Theatre 302 hits Australia

denons302.jpgDenon has added a very nice new home theatre option to their local line up, the S-302. A compact 'Smart Theatre' system, the S-302 goes the virtual surround route by running Dolby Virtual and dts Virtual through its 2.1 channel speakers. Not quite a sound bar style arrangement, so it would be an interesting point of comparison to the Yamaha and Philips options. The system delivers 1080p from DVD (HDMI, of course) and the 3-channel amp offers 50 watts to the satellites and 100 watts to the sub.

You also get Wi-Fi and Ethernet networking for streaming off your PC (Windows or Mac) or network attached storage, either music tracks or Internet radio. MP3, WMA, WMA Lossless, AAC, WAV, and FLAC are all supported. Get it at the premium price of $2,999. Or get something else for much less. All depends on your 'phile' status. [Denon Australia]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles