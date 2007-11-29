Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Precocious Kids Mess With Tracks of an Incoming Train An oldie but a goodie lol to brighten up your workday.

The Case for Two TVs in One Living Room Considerations for your couch potato-dom setup.

Optimus Keyboard Configurations, Pricing Info Released Most. Expensive. Keyboard. Ever? New York Judge Who Jailed Everyone in Court for a Ringing Phone Is Removed From the Bench Aimed too high. Should have just jailed the idiot who didn't switch his phone off. Man Killed by Mobile Phone Explosion LG. Life's not so good.