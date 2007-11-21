Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Your regular dose of tasty treats from the mothership, coming right up!
Moller has 'substantial doubts' their flying car will make it to market
Yep, you can continue to scream "where's my flying car?" for years to come.
Extreme repairs for fubar'd CDs
Hope you have a gas stove.
Man fits home-made gaming system to Ikea dining table
Slide back the leaves and it's GAME ON!
Wooden car is a schizophrenic masterpiece
Technically it's a split personality, not schizophrenic. Unless the car hears voices?
Sleek RC ninja and pirate fight it out in your home
The ultimate battle every night. BYO zombies.