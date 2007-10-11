StaticICE browser plug-in for steals and deals

Sarah at Lifehacker AU got a great tip yesterday. I'm confident most of the GizAU crew knows about StaticICE - if you don't, get thee there post haste! Well tucked away in a tools area you can also find StaticICE browser search plug-ins for IE7 and Firefox. So the next time you're tracking down the best price on some tech gear, you can search with impunity. [Lifehacker Australia]