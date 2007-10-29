This guy makes some awesome Lego sculptures, the highlight of which just has to be this Han Solo in carbonite. His gallery has both mosaics and other models, including a very cool Statue of Liberty wielding a light saber, and a very impressive piece of work called 'Rebirth of New Orleans'. [Nathan Sawaya via Crunchgear]
Life-size Lego 'Han in Carbonite', and more awesome models
