There's a cool feature on the Popular Mechanics website on the science of everyone's favourite Aboriginal hunting stick. There is a lot of talk with Eric Darnell, maestro of the boomerang and inventor of the Tri-Fly form. He's also designed this LED version, which might look cool in flight but definitely looks brilliant in this night shot.

The story is well worth a look if you've ever wanted to learn how to throw a boomerang like that kid from Mad Max 2. -Seamus Byrne [Neatorama]