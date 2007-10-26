Digital all-or-nothing TV reception hearts old school antenna

In my last abode, even though we had a big antenna on the roof my digital reception was awful. Analogue perfect. Digital zero. So I simply could not fall in love with digital TV, and I'm sure others are in a similar boat right now.

Here's a good news story on digital, though. In my new place I have pretty good line of sight to broadcast towers - good enough that I don't need an aerial. Literally. At first, I got cheeky and went old school with a coathanger. And it worked. But now I've found all I need is an RF cable plugged in, but as you can see, it is just dangling at the top of the TV. Now and then it weirds out a little, but when that happens I just move the cable to the other end of the TV and it goes back to giving me crystal reception.

The analogue tuner isn't having a bar of this terrible set up. But the digital sings. So when it gets it right, digital really does have something to offer.