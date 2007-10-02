If you like the idea of the Philips Aurea and it's new lounge colour mode, but you don't have the $6k to drop on one, this could plug the gap. Colorlight is a DVD that just plays flat colours on your TV as a kind of mood lighting for when you throw a party that isn't about sitting around the TV watching football finals, Idol, or The Daily Show. It's on the high side of typical DVD price range ($US25), but I'm thinking that many people could have just as much creative fun with a DVD calibration disc if they really wanted to. [OhGizmo!]
Colorlight DVD, poor man's Ambilight lounge mode
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.