Colorlight DVD, poor man's Ambilight lounge mode

If you like the idea of the Philips Aurea and it's new lounge colour mode, but you don't have the $6k to drop on one, this could plug the gap. Colorlight is a DVD that just plays flat colours on your TV as a kind of mood lighting for when you throw a party that isn't about sitting around the TV watching football finals, Idol, or The Daily Show. It's on the high side of typical DVD price range ($US25), but I'm thinking that many people could have just as much creative fun with a DVD calibration disc if they really wanted to. [OhGizmo!]