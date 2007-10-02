Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Sony 3mm thick XEL-1 OLED, December in Japan. 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. That's six zeroes.

Guy down a hill on a bicycle: 210.4kmph. Why? Because you can!

James Randi offers $1m if audiophiles can prove $7250 cables are better. Putting these nuts in the same boat as paranormal charlatans.

Aussie soldiers getting solar wearables in Iraq. Power hungry field gear gets some free field charging too.

Radiohead offers new album for any price you like. Independent releases like this must scare the shit out of publishers.

Microsoft Surface table hands-on. I'm eager to spend some time with the Casino table app.

