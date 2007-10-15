Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

ASIMO begins Australian tour

asimo-tour.jpg ASIMO landed in Melbourne yesterday to begin his national tour, hitting Melbourne, Bendigo, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, and Brisbane between now and early December. First appearances will be at Chadstone Shopping Mall from 17th to the 21st, with shows at 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm. If you own a Honda car or bike, show your keys for VIP seating.

I own a Honda. I'll totally be flashing my keys. That'll put me that much closer to being able to rush the stage. I just KNOW we were meant to be BFFs! -SB [The ASIMO tour website]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles