ASIMO begins Australian tour

ASIMO landed in Melbourne yesterday to begin his national tour, hitting Melbourne, Bendigo, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, and Brisbane between now and early December. First appearances will be at Chadstone Shopping Mall from 17th to the 21st, with shows at 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm. If you own a Honda car or bike, show your keys for VIP seating.

I own a Honda. I'll totally be flashing my keys. That'll put me that much closer to being able to rush the stage. I just KNOW we were meant to be BFFs! [The ASIMO tour website]