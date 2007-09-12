Whirlpool founder sued by 2Clix over forum comments

Simon Wright, founder of broadband news website Whirlpool, has been sued by 2Clix Australia for "injurious falsehood", for allowing statements about their software product to be published in the Whirlpool forums. They're after $150,000 (plus costs) and the removal of two forum threads.

Simon has requested the community keeps a cool head and doesn't make any comments that could only fuel the 2Clix argument or in any way prejudice the case. From the team here at Giz AU, Simon, all the best in your fight against the claims. [Forum thread discussing support for Simon and Whirlpool, including info on how to throw some help their way]Thanks Benjamin