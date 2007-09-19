Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Reach Out Central: World first online game for youth mental health and peer support

reachoutcentral.jpg Reach Out Australia has launched a 'world first' online game, a single player 3D RPG that's about boosting self-confidence.

I do get a slightly weird vibe from the line "instead of collecting ammo, collect stuff like good-mood vibes". But the Reach Out website has been doing an awesome job of helping people work through emotional and personal distress since 1998, so the game itself will hopefully deliver similar benefits. They've integrated music tracks from plenty of great Aussie artists and the game will even send you txt reminders and game hints, so it sounds like it's more than just your typical fluffy web game. [Reach Out Central]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles