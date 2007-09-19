Reach Out Central: World first online game for youth mental health and peer support

Reach Out Australia has launched a 'world first' online game, a single player 3D RPG that's about boosting self-confidence.

I do get a slightly weird vibe from the line "instead of collecting ammo, collect stuff like good-mood vibes". But the Reach Out website has been doing an awesome job of helping people work through emotional and personal distress since 1998, so the game itself will hopefully deliver similar benefits. They've integrated music tracks from plenty of great Aussie artists and the game will even send you txt reminders and game hints, so it sounds like it's more than just your typical fluffy web game. [Reach Out Central]