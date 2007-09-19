Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Office for Mac 2008 preview site live

office2008.jpg The delayed Office 2008 for Mac has just launched a preview site to show off its showpiece features. You can get a good look at the Elements Gallery (the Mac update to 'the Ribbon'), Document Elements, Publishing Layout View, OfficeArt, SmartArt Graphics, Chart Building for Excel, and My Day features. The site's pretty schmick... but I'd rather have some beta software to fool around with.

I sat down with Julia Nicholls from Microsoft earlier in the year to talk about the next Office for Mac, and it was interesting to hear that the Mac BU team likes to get competitive with the Windows Office crew - to deliver something for the stylish Mac crowd that shows up the Windows version. Mac fanboys would be pleased to hear that, I'm sure... though again, they might just prefer the product? Either way, the Mac BU blog is pretty good for some ongoing insight into their efforts, with a current post on the evolution of the UI. -Seamus Byrne [Microsoft Office for Mac 2008 and the Mac Mojo blog]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

