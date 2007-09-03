The edge bits really are the tastiest, so this tin is a real solution to a real problem. Gives more crunchy, munchy side parts so there's no fighting over who misses out. Looks like a pretty good way to keep portion sizes under control too. Oh, special baking tin, is there anything you don't have an answer for? Kitchen Contraptions via Fosfor][
More edges for your baked yummies
