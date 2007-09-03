Ionic strip to power Wallabies to Cup glory

It all kicks off this week, and apparently the Aussies will be gaining the powerful assistance of new ionised fabric that is set to "deliver ionic energy to the body through a negatively charged magnetic field". WTF? Apparently it increases oxygen flow to the muscles. Apparently. Larkham reckons it makes you feel cooler, which feels good.

Ireland and South Africa are also Canterbury sponsored teams, but the NZ-based company doesn't get to supply the All Blacks - they're sponsored by Adidas. So could this be a big fuck you to their own side if Australia run over them in the last five minutes of the final thanks to that extra bit of energy left in the tank? We'll know in a few weeks. [The Daily Mail via The Raw Feed]