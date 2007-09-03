Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Ionic strip to power Wallabies to Cup glory

energy_fabric.jpgIt all kicks off this week, and apparently the Aussies will be gaining the powerful assistance of new ionised fabric that is set to "deliver ionic energy to the body through a negatively charged magnetic field". WTF? Apparently it increases oxygen flow to the muscles. Apparently. Larkham reckons it makes you feel cooler, which feels good.

Ireland and South Africa are also Canterbury sponsored teams, but the NZ-based company doesn't get to supply the All Blacks - they're sponsored by Adidas. So could this be a big fuck you to their own side if Australia run over them in the last five minutes of the final thanks to that extra bit of energy left in the tank? We'll know in a few weeks. -Seamus Byrne [The Daily Mail via The Raw Feed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles