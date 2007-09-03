Images of Japan's red balls of atmospheric doom

End of last week we had a spot about impending weather experiments taking place in Japan, and the cool light show that was set to take place. Well Pink Tentacle has some great photos up from the event. I hope they spread the word pretty well on what was about to happen, because that would be some freaky shit if you weren't expecting it. And it was a weekend, too, so no doubt the cool kids were out on the town - doing things that might have made the experience all the worse. Or maybe they just thought Mothra had a new foe to defeat. [Pink Tentacle]