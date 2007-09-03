GoTalk launches VoIP with free mobile calling

VoIP is a great idea, but it's always been a gamble of call quality and calling rates as to whether you're really going to wash out with a better deal - particularly compared to just using a capped mobile plan. Now GoTalk has launched a new package at $14.95 per month that looks a better bet than most, with free calls to all Australian landlines AND all Australian mobile phones. The deal includes an inbound phone number as well.

The 'go VoIP Aussie Pack' is one of a few new options launched by GoTalk, the other being a nice add-on option that gives free untimed calls to 20 countries for $9.95 per month, and 20c flat rate calls to another 20 countries. Freebies are Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, and the USA.So last part of the equation? Whether the call quality is there yet. Can't see whether there is a contract period on these deals or not, which will make a big difference on how easy it is to taste test their service.

If you've never heard of GoTalk, they're a bit of a rising star in the telco scene, building off a pretty solid base of international calling card business. Just so you know they're not some cowboys looking like taking your $15 and disappearing with it... [GoTalk]