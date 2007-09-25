With finals season reaching their climax, wouldn't you like to really know if you could pull on the strip and kick goals from range to beat the siren and win it for [insert fave team here] ? This ball from Discovery may be far from regulation, but its built-in distance meter will have you kicking and throwing (for the NFL fans) harder than ever before. A little bit of catch has never been so competitive. Discovery Distance Football via Red Ferret via Fosfor][
Can you kick a goal from the 50?
