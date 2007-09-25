Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Can you kick a goal from the 50?

discovery-football.jpg With finals season reaching their climax, wouldn't you like to really know if you could pull on the strip and kick goals from range to beat the siren and win it for [insert fave team here] ? This ball from Discovery may be far from regulation, but its built-in distance meter will have you kicking and throwing (for the NFL fans) harder than ever before. A little bit of catch has never been so competitive. -SB [Discovery Distance Football via Red Ferret via Fosfor]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles