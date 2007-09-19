Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Tuesday Feed

Radiohead still shuns iTunes, sells full albums DRM-free. They really are an 'album' group, so I can understand. And 320kbps MP3 is hot!

Amazing gavity defying beta gel cushions 72-foot egg drop. You can't break the laws of physics, just bend them a long way...

Scientist designs real-life wall-crawling Spidey suit. It's all about sticky carbon nanotubes.

Bungie guys drive Warthog replica into building. I'd get a little over excited too.

Jobs confirms 3G iPhone for 2008. Q: Would you prefer a 2G iPhone now? Or wait for a 2nd gen 3G version at AU launch?

Hot tub with 61-inch HDTV built in. If you have this sort of cash, any chance you could flash $100k or so my way?