Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

breakfast-sun.jpg

Gun hairdryer kills wet hair, self-respect. Please warn housemates that you aren't really putting a gun to your head post-shower.

Magic backpack straps generate power. The miracle of piezoelectric material activity!

Bill Maher rips iPhone fanboys a new one. Haters, here's a good chuckle at the expense of 'early adopters'.

Kensington rolls out modular Slim Blade media notebook accessories. Now if Kensington can just learn how to make this gear look GOOD.

Taito touchscreen arcade card battle game looks like MS Surface. Man, it's a long time since cards were best suited to a good game of flicks.

Sony in negotiations to sell the Cell? Amazingly, it seems they're talking to HD arch-rival Toshiba! Wars are wars, but business is business.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles