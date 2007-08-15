Xbox 360 price officially drops: $579.95

Just to spite me and my predictions from last week, Microsoft has dropped the price of the Xbox 360 here in Australia further than guessed. The Premium edition console has been cut by $70, down to $579.95, while the Core edition has been but by $100 to $399. That puts the Core up against the Wii for price. That adjustment officially makes buying both a Wii and an Xbox 360 less expensive than buying one PS3 here. Hmmm...

Oh yeah, and I was around about where the red circle is on that Coogee beach Xbox 360 photo.