Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Xbox 360 HD DVD player runs on Windows too

070808_2f.jpg

The team at Fosfor Gadgets heard a rumour that the Xbox 360 HD DVD peripheral could be wrangled to work on Windows as well. They thought they'd give it a test drive on their HTPC running Vista and, to their surprise, it was pretty much plug-and-play.

I've really hoped HD DVD could somehow pull a cat out of the bag and beat Blu-ray. It is a much better conceived technology. This isn't that cat, but it is a nice extension for this already well-priced Xbox peripheral. -Seamus Byrne

Xbox 360 HD DVD Kit on a PC [Fosfor.se]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles