Xbox 360 HD DVD player runs on Windows too

The team at Fosfor Gadgets heard a rumour that the Xbox 360 HD DVD peripheral could be wrangled to work on Windows as well. They thought they'd give it a test drive on their HTPC running Vista and, to their surprise, it was pretty much plug-and-play.

I've really hoped HD DVD could somehow pull a cat out of the bag and beat Blu-ray. It is a much better conceived technology. This isn't that cat, but it is a nice extension for this already well-priced Xbox peripheral.

Xbox 360 HD DVD Kit on a PC [Fosfor.se]