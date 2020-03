From the heavyweight Qosmio G40, to the ultralight Portege R500. 12.1-inches, 19.5mm thin, and under 1kg - complete with a 64GB SSD storage option instead of a hard disk.

You also get a DVD writer built-in (only does single layer discs), LED backlight, 802.11n (no built-in HSDPA like in the US, not yet anyway), Bluetooth, and using the ultra-low voltage Core 2 Duo the R500 claims a battery life around 12.5 hours.

$3300 for the 120GB HDD model, or $4125 for the 64GB SSD.