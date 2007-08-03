The Light Sharpener: holy strike FTW

This guy seems to have made it his ongoing life project to fool around with the awesome destructive power of the sun's rays. Over an extensive website tracing his progress, you can get the full story or just skip to the end where you'll find his amazing 'Light Sharpener'. It is a parabolic set of mirrors focused to deliver a hot spot that melts faces. Well it could. Thankfully he only melts some junk with it. No doubt he's biding his time, refining his device before holding the world to ransom for a trillion dollars.

The Light Sharpener [via Make]