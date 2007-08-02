Another release from the local Logitech reps tells us the new G9 Laser Mouse will be available in Australia from mid-September at an RRP of $169. Current US price conversion would be more like $119, which reflects the premium we saw being charged on the new VX Nano. This sort of gear usually turns up at some pricing well below RRP at the specialists, though, so keep your eyes peeled.
Logitech G9 mouse available mid-September
