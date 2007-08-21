Eyo: Windows Home Server available August 23?

Eagle-eyed Gizmodo regular, Adz has spotted a local listing for Microsoft's upcoming Windows Home Server at the Eyo website. If their details are to be believed, WHS has an ETA of Thursday, and their OEM price is $236.17.

We'll see Thurday whether this comes true. Their stock listing is currently at '-2 (backorder)', and lead time listed as '10 days'... the anticipation builds. No invites to any press launches have been sent out, and I would have thought this would get one. So there are definitely a few grains of salt to be taken.

MICROSOFT 1PK MS OEM HOME SERVER + 10 CALS CCQ-00015 [Eyo]