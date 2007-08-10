Detailed look at OLPC XO laptop

At Siggraph right now, the One Laptop Per Child team is showing off the actual units, and this video gives a solid overview of where they are at right now. Apparently it is called the XO. You know, like the sauce. The demonstrator explains that the power system is now modular, so you can run off power if you have it, or a foot pedal system if you don't (the crank is gone altogether). I love the fact this guy talks about it like you hear people talk up business computers "this mode is good for making annotations..." How many kids in undeveloped countries are thinking "great, this will help me annotate documents!"