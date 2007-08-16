Comp reminder: Your data sob stories

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Don't forget to get your data disaster stories into the comp post before end of tomorrow! We're giving away a CBL 'Get out of jail free' card to one reader for their disaster story - a golden ticket to data restoration should they ever face the mother of all meltdowns, worth $3,500.

My worst story? I had my PC stolen in a house break-in. No data recovery effort is going to pull those lost files back. That was back in the days of floppies and CD-R was still $1,000+... and naturally only dial-up for company. So that stuff was GONE gone. Thankfully it was at a time in my life when the worst thing I lost were my Diablo save games. Though even at that I was gutted. I was well into my third trip through the dungeons! -Seamus Byrne

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

