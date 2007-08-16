Comp reminder: Your data sob stories

Don't forget to get your data disaster stories into the comp post before end of tomorrow! We're giving away a CBL 'Get out of jail free' card to one reader for their disaster story - a golden ticket to data restoration should they ever face the mother of all meltdowns, worth $3,500.

My worst story? I had my PC stolen in a house break-in. No data recovery effort is going to pull those lost files back. That was back in the days of floppies and CD-R was still $1,000+... and naturally only dial-up for company. So that stuff was GONE gone. Thankfully it was at a time in my life when the worst thing I lost were my Diablo save games. Though even at that I was gutted. I was well into my third trip through the dungeons!