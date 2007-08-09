Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Rumour: HDMI coming to not-so-elite Xbox 360s too? That would be very, very welcome in my books.

XMI X-Mini portable speaker / sub combo. Excellent concept that pops up to make room for sub to boom.

Backpack laser looks awesome: doesn't kill, just cleans. C'mon, at LEAST they could make it a bug zapper too?

Stethescope replacement can image lungs in seconds. Doesn't mean you should keep smoking to test out its powers of observation.

Mr Woo, Chinese Robot Farmer. Seriously. Awesome. Someone throw this dude lots of money! You MUST watch this.