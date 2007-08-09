Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Rumour: HDMI coming to not-so-elite Xbox 360s too? That would be very, very welcome in my books.

XMI X-Mini portable speaker / sub combo. Excellent concept that pops up to make room for sub to boom.

Backpack laser looks awesome: doesn't kill, just cleans. C'mon, at LEAST they could make it a bug zapper too?

Stethescope replacement can image lungs in seconds. Doesn't mean you should keep smoking to test out its powers of observation.

Mr Woo, Chinese Robot Farmer. Seriously. Awesome. Someone throw this dude lots of money! You MUST watch this.

Trending Stories Right Now

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles