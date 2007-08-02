Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Suck it up. Grapefruit this morning. *wince*

Canon HG10 is world's smallest hard disk HD camcorder. Another world's smallest? Who cares. Is it actually a good camera?

Viruses: data storage of the future? Keep a medical mask around in case of emergency.

PS3 to get PVR and digital tuner? Word from the SCE New Zealand boss.

Deleteworm virus going after your MP3s. Dear me! Who would make such a thing!?!??

Scientists get bacteria to grow petrol. You can totally see government funding for dickhead research like this instead of sustainable resources.