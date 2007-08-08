ACSII art goes old school

ASCII has been doing the rounds online since the first acoustic coupler connected to a BBS. But what about going seriously old school? Melbournian Andrew MacRae has been creating ASCII art 60s style with a couple of typewriters: 1965 Olympia SG3 and a 1968 Hermes 3000.

It's a great blog of his work from over the past year and a half, and you can see the complexity develop over that time. Nods to Star Wars, and even one for the hoons, makes this a must link for mine.

See his art in this blog, and his Live Journal is over here. [via Boing Boing]