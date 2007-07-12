Telstra wants more money... go figure

Here's something to brighten up your day: Telstra has formally requested permission from the competition regulator to enable price increases on 5.2 million customer phone lines! Wow, way to spread the love. Seriously, just sharing this 'news' makes us feel a bit dirty...

Currently, the ACCC sets the prices Telstra charges for access to its network to ensure that Telstra can't, for example, charge competitors more than it charges its own direct retail customers.

Telstra reckons these regulations are now completely unnecessary. "Redundant," even. You know, like customer satisfaction.

Exemption application to reduce regulation in competitive areas [Telstra]