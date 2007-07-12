Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Telstra wants more money... go figure

Telstra%20shop.jpg Here's something to brighten up your day: Telstra has formally requested permission from the competition regulator to enable price increases on 5.2 million customer phone lines! Wow, way to spread the love. Seriously, just sharing this 'news' makes us feel a bit dirty...

Currently, the ACCC sets the prices Telstra charges for access to its network to ensure that Telstra can't, for example, charge competitors more than it charges its own direct retail customers.

Telstra reckons these regulations are now completely unnecessary. "Redundant," even. You know, like customer satisfaction. -Anna King

Exemption application to reduce regulation in competitive areas [Telstra]

