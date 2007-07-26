Sony Ericsson W660i: Not an Iphone, Still Sexy

This just in: companies are still releasing mobiles that aren't the iPhone. Hard to comprehend, I know, but bear with me. Sony Ericsson has just launched the W660i Walkman phone, and while it doesn't offer anything ground-breaking or exceptionally different, it's pretty darn attractive and has all the features you'd expect in a mid-range mobile.

â€¢ Classic design with tactile finish â€¢ WalkmanÂ® player with support for album art â€¢ TrackIDâ„¢ music recognition â€¢ FM radio with RDS â€¢ 2.0 megapixel camera â€¢ 3G technology for high speed download and websurfing â€¢ Up to 25 hours of music listening â€¢ Bluetoothâ„¢ Audio streamingPress release

Sydney, Australia â€“ 25 July 2007: If music is what you live for and standing out from the crowd is something you donâ€™t fear - then we have a Sony Ericsson handset to satisfy your style buds! The new Sony Ericsson W660i is a WalkmanÂ® phone that places an emphasis on design, look and feel. Like your music collection, the W660i is borne out of a love for soulful trends and a passion for music. If you want a handset that matches your looks and has killer music functionality, then the W660i is made for you.

Taking inspiration from vintage motif (Rose Red W660i) and old vinyl record (Record Black W660i), the tactile W660i just begs to be touched, pressed and played with. With a slick exterior of 14.5mm thin and only 95 grams, this handset is guaranteed to be on the most wanted list. Available in two distinctive colours (Rose Red and Record Black) the W660i is perfect for someone that just wants it all!

But if looks arenâ€™t enough â€“ then stand back whilst the W660i shows you what itâ€™s really is capable of. With the ability to store 4701 full length songs, this handset is set to get everyone pumped and wanting more. As your love for music grows, your W660i will grow with you offering expandable memory of up to 2GB on Memory Stick Microâ„¢.

Name that tune Unique to several of the latest Sony Ericsson Walkman phones, the W660i also features TrackIDâ„¢, our music recognition service. If you ever need to identify a piece of music that you donâ€™t recognise, TrackIDâ„¢ lets you record a snippet of a music track and the song title, artist and album will be sent straight to your phone. Now when it comes to music you can always be in the know!

Music aficionados listen here! And if that is not enough for you, the W660i still has so much more to offer. No handset is complete without the latest cutting edge technology. With its 3G capability and Bluetoothâ„¢ Audio Streaming, (which allows you to send music wirelessly from phone to other compatible devices, like the Stereo Bluetoothâ„¢ Headset HBH-DS970) the W660i brings a touch of class to everyday modern life.

Mixing and matching Sony Ericsson also launches the Snap on Speaker MPS-75, today. This is a small plug-in speaker unit with excellent sound quality that is powered from the phone â€“ perfect for that party moment.

Available now for $599.