Gizmodo AU: We're Hiring!

No, it's not a shameless attempt to replace Shay while he's somewhere between here and there. We still love him.

Our Australian parent company, Allure Media, is on the hunt for a tech lead to join us in our Sydney office.

The successful candidate will love their blogs and know their HTML and CSS. It's a plus to have Linux sysadmin, Movable Type, MySQL or PHP knowledge.

You'll be building new sites, maintaining our publishing systems and developing new stuff to take our sites - including Gizmodo and Defamer - to the front of the pack. The role is three days/week to start, with the potential to grow to a full-time gig.

Sound like you? Drop Chris a line at jobs@alluremedia.com.au with a cover letter and your resume.