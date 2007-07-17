Giveaway: Sony. Experience More - get narky to win!

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

UPDATE: Tuesday comp is now closed. Move along to another day for your shot at a double pass!

Want a fresh shot at winning a double pass to "Sony. Experience More", Sony's lush showcase event at Darling Harbour next Friday night?

Yesterday we asked you to give us your best Sony fanboy act, so today we're asking for your best Sony hater routine. Some of you tried it yesterday regardless of our request for fanboys, so TODAY is the day to pull out your trolls. Again, as few words as possible. Our favourite 20 comments dropped below win the double passes. -Seamus Byrne

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

