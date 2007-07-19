Giveaway: Sony. Experience More - the future?

Today we'll get down to simple questions again. What gadgets and/or gear are you most hoping will change your life in future? Again, our favourite 20 will win double passes to the Sony. Experience More event next Friday night. And again, that's passes into the show - you gotta get yourself there.

And if you've already won, you can't win again - you only get one double pass. If you want friends to come, get them to enter! Doesn't mean you can't have some fun and share your thoughts on our question of the day, though.

UPDATE: Doesn't have to be Sony related! Just tell us whatever you think, or make jokes, or whatever you like.

Also, an early warning. Tomorrow is set to be a speed round, with all remaining tickets going to the first 'x' comments.