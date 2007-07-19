Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Giveaway: Sony. Experience More - the future?

intro_header.jpg

Today we'll get down to simple questions again. What gadgets and/or gear are you most hoping will change your life in future? Again, our favourite 20 will win double passes to the Sony. Experience More event next Friday night. And again, that's passes into the show - you gotta get yourself there.

And if you've already won, you can't win again - you only get one double pass. If you want friends to come, get them to enter! Doesn't mean you can't have some fun and share your thoughts on our question of the day, though.

UPDATE: Doesn't have to be Sony related! Just tell us whatever you think, or make jokes, or whatever you like.

Also, an early warning. Tomorrow is set to be a speed round, with all remaining tickets going to the first 'x' comments.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles