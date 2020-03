On the limerick edition giveaway, it seems that EVERYBODY WINS! 20 spots and we get 14 entries (well, 16, but two of you had already won). A good number weren't even limericks, but you're geeks, not poets, so we'll let them slide.

So congrats to... reckless, believe, sathan777, MoNeek, matt, Gavin McMillan, Rob, Peter G, Rebecca Ellis, Heiko H, Chris, jeremy, Andrie, and Dom. We will contact you, and all earlier winners, very soon. Don't worry! We haven't forgotten you!