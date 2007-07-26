Wired has got a quickie review of the new Sony PSP, and as expected, not a lot has changed from the original console. It's a bit lighter and thinner, limited colour choices and component TV out. Hands On With Sony's New Slim PSP 2 [Wired]
First Impressions of the New Sony PSP (Verdict: Not That Big of an Improvement)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.